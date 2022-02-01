John Marvin Sonier, 81, of Orange, passed away on January 22, 2022, in Beaumont.

A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Brown.

Born in Vinton, Louisiana, on May 15, 1940, he was the son of Rufus Sonier and Isabella (Jackson) Sonier. John proudly and honorably served in the United States Air Force as an MP. He retired as an insulator after years of hard work and in his spare time enjoyed duck hunting as well as raising his farm animals. John loved being out boating in his younger days with friends and family. He left an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucy Dale Sonier; parents, Rufus and Isabella Sonier; siblings, Lois Guidry, Emma “DD” Miller, Mildred “Tut” Bishop, Milton Sonier, and Charles “Buck” Sonier; and son, Ronald Kent Sonier.

He is survived by his children, Jerry Sonier and wife Cindy of Silsbee and Gerald Sonier and wife Randa of Mauriceville; grandchildren, J.J. Sonier, Josh Sonier and wife Zadie, Justin Sonier and wife Brittany, and Brittany Sonier; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth “TT” Ferris; as well as numerous other loving family and friends.

Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.