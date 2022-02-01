Community Briefs 2.2.22

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Prom Dress Giveaway

Star of Gate City #57 and Gate City Guild #42 will giveaway 80 prom dresses from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022 at St. Paul Church located at MLK and Interstate 10 in Orange. Also accepting dress donations. For more information, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000. Beginning February 1, thru April 15, 2022. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only at 520 W. Decatur Ave. in Orange, Texas, 77630. To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on February 15th, 22nd, March 1st, 8th, and 15th and will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the City of Orange Neighborhood Facilities Building at 303 N. 8th St, Orange, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

New Date for the Not So Newlywed Game

The Not So Newlywed Game, presented by Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Beaumont Event Centre located at 700 Crocket Street in Beaumont.

Bridge City Chamber Networking Coffee

Would you like to host Networking Coffee in 2022? Bridge City Chamber is looking for businesses that would like to host a coffee in your place of business in 2022. Coffees are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 8 a.m. Host provides a light breakfast and coffee. Call the Chamber at 409-735-5671 if you are interested.

Seeking donations

MASA Hope & Community Outreach Center is seeking donations to help the community. The MASA Hope and Community Outreach Center, Inc. is a Nonprofit Organization. It was started in memory of Mason “Cowboy Masa.” Masa outreach will be ran similar to Orange Christian Services to help anyone in need. To donate no perishable goods, it is open Monday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wednesday 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monetary donations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/2p8k6a96 for more information, email masaoutreachcenter@gmail.com

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.

Volunteers Needed

Friends of the Orange Train Depot is looking for volunteers. For more information, visit www.orangetxdepot.org or contact Office Manager Rose Simar at 409-330-1576

The West as Home

Is Home where the heart is? The Stark Museum of Art explores the meaning of home in this exhibition “The West as Home,” which is on view through January 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Over 100 works of art and two videos present different aspects of the concept of home through the eyes of artists of the West. Sections on land, shelter, interior space, and family address how artists interpret their ideas of home. Reflecting on what the concept has meant for others can help us to define what home means to us today.

The W.H. Stark House as Home

The W.H. Stark House as Home,” a companion exhibition to “The West as Home,” offers a peek into the past through belongings from William and Miriam Stark’s home and life together in Orange, Texas. The exhibit runs through January 22, 2022 and tours are available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. As a living home everyday objects mixed with the latest technical gadgets and priceless antiques. The cases feature practical, sentimental, and sometimes curious items used by the Stark family and the staff over the 40 years William and Miriam lived in the Green Avenue home. Visitors are encouraged to consider what things in their homes make them a unique and dynamic place.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.