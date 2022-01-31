Myron Wade Duncan, 59, of Orange, passed away on January 28, 2022, in Beaumont.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 3, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Dr. Allen Tilley of First Baptist Church of Carthage. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Orange, Texas, on October 29, 1962, he was the son of James Robert Duncan and Roxie Ann (Schultz) Duncan. Myron worked as a welder for many years. He was a wonderful mechanic who enjoyed working on and building hotrods. Myron was a collector of many things. His family was his number one priority in life and cherished spending time with his granddaughters. Myron left an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Katherine Duncan; parents, Jim and Roxie Duncan; grandparents, Jake Schultz, Vera Schultz, Clyde Duncan, and Julia Duncan.

He is survived by his daughter, Megan Burleigh and husband Chris; son, Brian Toups all of Orange; grandchildren, Madelyn Burleigh, Lilly Burleigh, and Camryn Burleigh; siblings, Robert Duncan and wife Tina and Daniel Duncan and wife Jennifer; nieces and nephews, Bridget Hobson and husband Chase, Michaila Duncan, Jake Duncan and fiancé Cheyenne Belaire, and Dara Duncan; as well as numerous other loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jake Duncan, Chris Burleigh, Jason Clark, Bill McKinney, Tommy Dixon, and Gerald Lemoine. Honorary pallbearer is his best friend, Darrell Pierce, who is no longer with us.