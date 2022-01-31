“May The Works I’ve Done Speak For Me…”

With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Ms. Essie Lagard Bellfield, 89, of Orange, Texas departed this life Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Community Christian Church located at 3400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Orange Texas with interment to follow at Hollywood Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the church.

A wake will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Salem United Methodist Church located at 402 W. John Avenue, Orange, Texas.

Essie’s love and memories will remain in the hearts of her daughter, Magna Carta Bellfield Barnett; the son she never had, Richard Spector; and a host of other relatives and friends.

MASK ARE REQUIRED