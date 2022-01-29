FAITH: A man’s faith vs. a male’s flesh

As an adult we can make a name for ourselves with our work ethic for keeping our flesh strong.

In building a relationship with God, God will begin the manifestation of transformation from male to man in our life.

The biggest fight in the life of a man is to battle against his flesh.

Paul tells us in the book of Romans that there is nothing good in this flesh and the things that we don’t want to do we do.

As males we look to depend on our physical and mental ability to be able to handle things when it does nothing but lead us to destruction.

Men realize that doing that which is right and pleasing to God will take strong faith.

Men understand that the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak. Strong faith breeds a strong spirit which produces favorable results.

If we are not careful, we as men can find ourselves like Samson. Samson was very strong physically but depending on his flesh cost him his life. Samson believed that his strength would protect him from anything and anybody. The more he depended on his flesh, the more his faith in God weakens.

Our true strength lies in the strength that God can and will sustain, guide and direct us.

As Delilah continued to press Samson, Samson needed to press toward the mark of the high calling of Christ Jesus. The very thing that destroyed Samson, is the same thing that brings down a lot of us today, trusting in our male flesh.

Men look to strengthen their faith while males look to satisfy their flesh. Real women want a strong man. A man whose strength is evident in his “strong” relationship with God.

Men, let me challenge all of us with this, do we treat our workout time with God like we treat the workout time that we pay a monthly fee for and don’t go? Do we treat our bibles like we treat the weights in the garage that we don’t use? Do we have plans to get strong only to find out that when we need strength it’s not there?

It’s time for us not only to get our flesh in shape but our faith as well.

The lifetime membership has been paid… will you be faithful in your workout? Flesh or Faith, my brother, which is stronger?

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.