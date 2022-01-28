Sam Houston State University Announces Fall 2021 President’s List

Published 3:20 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

Courtesy photo

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2021 semester.

Orange:  Chandler Peveto

 

More Education

Sam Houston State University Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Lamar State College Orange wins MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Tournament on Toledo Bend

LSCO helps keep the wheels on the bus turning

LSCO Graduates 190 Students at Fall ’21 Commencement; 77% are First-Generation College Graduates

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar