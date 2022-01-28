Sam Houston State University Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2021 semester.

Orange:

Cameron Choate

Clayson Choate

Mandalyn Lewallen

Chandler Peveto

Shelby Vogt

Darby Watson

Vidor:

Ashley Aldridge

Danielle Lentsch

Tyler Root