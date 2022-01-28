Sam Houston State University Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List

By Dawn Burleigh

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2021 semester.

Orange:
Cameron Choate
Clayson Choate
Mandalyn Lewallen
Chandler Peveto
Shelby Vogt
Darby Watson

Vidor:
Ashley Aldridge
Danielle Lentsch
Tyler Root

