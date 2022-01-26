Rhett Waylon Wilson was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 19, 2022 and was welcomed into Jesus’ loving arms on January 24, 2022.

A memorial service honoring Rhett will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Pipkin Ranch at 23347 Big Hill Rd., Beaumont, TX 77705, followed by a gathering of family and friends at The Lodge. Officiating will be The Honorable Reverend Keith F. Giblin.

Rhett was the deeply beloved son of Keene and Alyssa Wilson. From the moment he was created by God he brought his family an immeasurable amount of joy and love. He was cherished from the second he entered this world and will be cherished always. Though his time on earth was far too short, his family is thankful that they were able to be with him and love him while he was here. Rhett was always meant to be an angel, and he will be his parent’s perfect angel forever.

Welcoming him to heaven were his great-grandparents; and numerous other loving family.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Keene and Alyssa Wilson; grandparents, Jeffrey and Kristen Hancock, Adrienne Montondon Skiles and husband Tommy, Bob Wilson and wife Mimi, and Aaron Howard and wife Marie; aunts and uncles, Kayleigh Hancock, Reaghan Hancock, Parke Wilson, and Boone Howard; along with numerous great aunts, great uncles, great grandparents and other loving family and friends.

Rhett’s family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to each and every person who covered them with prayer and reached out in their time of need. A special thank you to The Honorable Reverend Keith F. Giblin, the Birdwell family, Pipkin Ranch and family, Gaspard Photography, Courville’s Catering and family, H.B. Neild and family, Beaumont Police Department, Claybar Funeral Home, St. Elizabeth NICU, and Texas Children’s Hospital for all the love and care they’ve shown.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rhett Wilson’s name to the National Hemophilia Foundation at https://www.hemophilia.org/ and Texas Children’s Hospital at https://www.texaschildrens.org/ .