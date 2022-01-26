Orange You Bold: Will you be my?

Hello beautiful people. January is wrapping up rather quickly and it is on to February, the month for lovers.

Valentine’s Day is the controversial holiday that many celebrate, and some despise. I was an adult when I discovered that there were people who do not like this holiday because they consider it a made-up holiday.

I personally am not a fan of pink, but I cannot resist the combination of red and pink paper hearts.

Valentine’s Day was the day we got to fill the shoe boxes or Kleenex boxes we carefully decorated all week long with cards in school. Those boxes are still a thing, and I will share some today. You have plenty of time to grab construction paper, glue, and scissors and get to work.

Attempt to make a favorite character or a creative box for Valentine’s Day. I will post my creation on the Facebook page at Orange You Bold.

Please enjoy the photos of some creative boxes. Email your pictures to orangeyoubold@gmail.com. Be sure to follow on Facebook and Instagram. OrangeYouBold…Yes I am.