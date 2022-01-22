FAITH: Building a solid family foundation – Husband, position of healthy jealousy

Building a strong family, builds strong communities.

I use to tell my wife that I didn’t have a jealous bone in my body. I am very secure and confident in who I am. I’m also a realist and understand that I can’t and never will try to control another adult.

It takes too much to try and monitor my own actions. Never mind the actions of another free willed being.

People are going to do what they are going to do.

I was reading in the 20th chapter of Exodus, verse 5 to be precise. That God is a jealous God.

Deuteronomy chapter 4 verse 24 says that God is a jealous God.

And Deuteronomy chapter 5 verse 9 says that God is a jealous God.

This brought me to think. Is God insecure? Most people who are jealous are insecure.

Being jealous is feeling or showing envy of someone or their achievements and advantages. Could God be envious? Being jealous is feeling or showing suspicion of someone’s unfaithfulness in a relationship. Does God not know the heart of man?

But then I came to a healthy perspective of being jealous.

Being jealous is being fiercely protective or vigilant of one’s rights or possessions within a faithfulness and exclusive relationship. God is so secure in who He is that he is fiercely protective of His rights as God in my life and possessing me as His son.

The Word of God says that the head of every man is Christ and the head of Christ is God.

Being that I am made in the image of God. Embracing the position of husband, I’ve become jealous, very jealous “with” my wife, not of my wife.

I’m fiercely protective of my rights as her husband cultivating our faithfulness and exclusive relationship.

When a husband is healthy and confident in his position and purpose as a husband, he can’t help but be jealous, protective of his position and purpose.

Envy and insecurity come from a place of being unhealthiness. Unhealthiness is not a characteristic of a Godly husband looking to lead a Godly family. The position and purpose of the husband is one for those who are healthy.

When we have healthy fathers, we will cultivate healthy families.

Yes, I’m a healthy jealous husband. I’m jealous “about” my wife and family, never of them.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.