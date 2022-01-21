LSCO Graduates 190 Students at Fall ’21 Commencement; 77% are First-Generation College Graduates
Published 9:49 am Friday, January 21, 2022
ORANGE, TX – Lamar State College Orange hosted its Fall 2021 Graduation this past Friday, December 17, 2021. The graduation was held at the Frances Ann Lutcher Theater for Performing Arts.
Larry Spears, Jr., served as the commencement speaker. 77% of the graduates were first-generation college graduates.
The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.
HONOR GRADUATES
Summa Cum Laude
Peyton Beebe
Remi Cobb
Clara Eude
Joshua Flynn
Payton Gereau
Cayla Hodge
Jonah Landry
Karem Ochoa
Hannah Ortego
Chloe Overstreet
Kevin Thompson
Magna Cum Laude
Hannah Campbell
Nicholas Cox
Sydney Hanson
Tammy Jarreau
Alex Jimenez
Caden Oquinn
Jessica Peet
Blake Peveto
Elijah Reynolds
Corbin Ward
Jentzi Wilson
Cum Laude
Billie Askew
Kevin Cameron
Jeesel Dewitt
Rylee Gore
Chloe Haliburton
Jeannie Hanson
Madison Hess
Karie McKeown
Hanna Sadler
GRADUATES BY CITY
Beaumont
Business
Melinda Shante Leday, Associate of Science
EMT Intermediate
Alexis Geovanni Perez Meraz, Certificate
General Studies
Pamela R. Castille, Certificate; Raven Symone Davis, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Jonathan Michael Gonzales, Associate of Arts
Registered Nursing
Alexa Breanne Poore, Associate of Applied Science
Sociology
Pamela R. Castille, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Jennifer Nicole August, Certificate; Raven Symone Davis, Certificate; Laedward Jeraldine Jackson, Certificate; Hazel Magno Madueno, Certificate; Jeremey Christian Rogers, Certificate; Cierra Jeanette Southwell, Certificate
Bell City, LA
Dental Assisting
Perla Alicia Rodriguez, Certificate
Bon Wier
Process Operating Technology
Spencer Ashley Blessing, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Spencer Ashley Blessing, Certificate
Breaux Bridge, LA
Registered Nursing
Kayla Marie Boyde, Associate of Applied Science
Bridge City
Business
William Lee Myers, Associate of Science, Certificate
Communication
Chloe Elizabeth Overstreet, Associate of Arts
EMT Intermediate
Brice Austin Doucet, Certificate; Logan Odell Ply, Certificate
General Studies
Chloe Michelle Halliburton, Certificate; Kelly Kim Thi Ho, Certificate; William Lee Myers, Certificate; Chloe Elizabeth Overstreet, Certificate; Nathan Eric Reeves, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Chloe Michelle Halliburton, Associate of Arts; Kelly Kim Thi Ho, Associate of Arts
Process Operating Technology
Taylor Dayne Pepper, Associate of Applied Science; Blake Joseph Peveto, Associate of Applied Science; Jackson Roy Roberts, Associate of Applied Science; Luis Armando Villa, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Johnathan David Lashbrook, Certificate; Taylor Dayne Pepper, Certificate; Blake Joseph Peveto, Certificate; Luis Armando Villa, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Peyton Gregory Choate, Associate of Applied Science
Teaching
Nathan Eric Reeves, Associate of Arts
Buna
Business
Natalie Amaris Withers, Associate of Science
General Studies
Hannah Lynn Campbell, Certificate; Kasie Dawn Chargois, Certificate; Natalie Amaris Withers, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Amber Ann Alston, Associate of Applied Science; Kendra Denise Bean, Associate of Applied Science
Sociology
Kasie Dawn Chargois, Associate of Arts
Teaching
Hannah Lynn Campbell, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Billie Kathleen Askew, Certificate; Sarah Elizabeth Sheard, Certificate
Call
Vocational Nursing
Amanda Cook, Certificate
DeQuincy, LA
General Studies
Jaelyn Kay Galley, Certificate
Sociology
Jaelyn Kay Galley, Associate of Arts
Registered Nursing
Jayme Kristen Buxton, Associate of Applied Science
Deweyville
Process Operating Technology
Mattilyn Leigh Brown, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Mattilyn Leigh Brown, Certificate
Evadale
Vocational Nursing
Kynder Breyanne Conner, Certificate
Groves
Computer Information Systems
Nicholas Clark Cox, Associate of Science
Dental Assisting
Karem Sofia Ochoa, Certificate
General Studies
Diana Adell Allen-Crook, Certificate; Nicholas Clark Cox, Certificate
Teaching
Diana Adell Allen-Crook, Associate of Arts
Hillister
Registered Nursing
Shaina Kay Brent, Associate of Applied Science; Carrie Ruth Evans, Associate of Applied Science
Houston
Liberal Arts
Cade Michael Bonin, Associate of Arts
Iowa, LA
Registered Nursing
Megan Renee Perry, Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Michelle Rene Wilridge, Certificate
Kirbyville
Business
Dalton Wade McWhirter, Associate of Science
General Studies
Dalton Wade McWhirter, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Lindsay Alise Randolph
Vocational Nursing
Tyiana Sa’Shaye Booker, Certificate
Kountze
Registered Nursing
Kasey Catelyn Simmons, Associate of Applied Science
LaPlace, LA
Registered Nursing
Riesha Darnell Johnson, Associated of Applied Science
Lafayette, LA
Registered Nursing
Anastasia Amber Goodman, Associated of Applied Science; Mildred Antoinette Narcisse, Associated of Applied Science; Lecretia Rene Rabon, Associated of Applied Science
Lake Charles, LA
Liberal Arts
Crystal Nichole Lewis Griffin, Associate of Arts
Process Operating Technology
Sharone Patrice Medlow, Associate of Applied Science
Registered Nursing
Nekia Sherae Griffin, Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Twanita Tonnette Prudhomme, Certificate; Dayrun Antoinette Rideaux, Certificate
Longville, LA
Registered Nursing
Nicole Lea Crosby, Associate of Applied Science
Lumberton
Industrial Technology
Rylee M. Gore, Associate of Applied Science
Process Operating Technology
Rylee M. Gore, Associate of Applied Science
Registered Nursing
Devin C. Bernal, Associate of Applied Science; Chelsey Lynn Pate, Associate of Applied Science
Safety, Health, and Environment
Rylee M. Gore, Certificate
Vocational Nursing
Jason Dale Perry, Certificate
Mauriceville
Welding Technology
Caden Zane O’Quinn, Certificate
Nederland
Business Management
Julianne Sarah Hammock, Associate of Applied Science
Customer Service
Julianne Sarah Hammock, Institutional Award
Cybersecurity Specialist
Zachary David Bullion, Certificate
Entrepreneurship
Julianne Sarah Hammock, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Anitral Lavette Edwards, Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Michelle Christine Coleman, Certificate
Nome
Registered Nursing
Samantha Gail Derrick, Associate of Applied Science
Orange
Business
Daisy Michelle Ezell, Associate of Science; Skylar Brooke Kahla, Associate of Science; Michael Christian Libby, Associate of Science; Tristan Lynn Maness, Associate of Science; Adam Eliot McNeil, Associate of Science; Candice Nicole Shaunesey, Associate of Science; Donna Jean Shaunesey, Associate of Science
Business Management
Jentzi Marie Wilson, Associate of Applied Science
Business Management Accounting
Jentzi Marie Wilson, Certificate; Sydney Diana McGraw, Certificate
CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Tech
Kevin Matthew Cameron, Certificate
Computer Science
Justin Michael Ferguson, Associate of Science
Criminal Justice
Nikki Michelle Guerrero, Associate of Science; Hanna Lee Sadler, Associate of Science
Customer Service
Jentzi Marie Wilson, Institutional Award
Cybersecurity Specialist
Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Cayla Nicole Hodge, Certificate
Dental Assisting
Peyton Alexis Beebe, Certificate; Clara Eude, Certificate; Autumn Rae Perkins; Certificate
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic
Justin James Journeay, Certificate
Entrepreneurship
Jentzi Marie Wilson, Certificate
General Studies
Jaelynn Faith Brown, Certificate; Remi Elizabeth Cobb, Certificate; Valerie Marie Conway, Certificate; Haley Ann Daigle, Certificate; Daisy Michelle Ezell, Certificate; Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; Weston Matthew Floyd, Certificate; Charnea Rosenia Fox, Certificate; Payton Elizabeth Gereau, Certificate; Savannah Colleen Grant, Certificate; Alisha Shuntell Green, Certificate; Nikki Michelle Guerrero, Certificate; Shari Denise Hardin, Certificate; Macie Cheyenne Hubbard, Certificate; Derek Michael Hull, Certificate; Michael Christian Libby, Certificate; Tristan Lynn Maness, Certificate; Cameron Randall McIlwain, Certificate; Adam Eliot McNeil, Certificate; Kia Rachelle Parks, Certificate; Jessica Hope Peet, Certificate; Gregory Sterling Reno, Certificate; Hanna Lee Sadler, Certificate; Candice Nicole Shaunesey, Certificate; Donna Jean Shaunesey, Certificate; Levi Hamilton Shores, Certificate; Kevin James Thompson, Certificate
Industrial Technology
Jonah Kade Landry, Associate of Applied Science
Info Tech Support Assist Network Specialist
Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Cayla Nicole Hodge, Certificate
Info Tech Support Assist Soft/Development
Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Cayla Nicole Hodge, Certificate
Information Technology Support Specialist
Cayla Nicole Hodge, Associate of Applied Science
Instrumentation
Jared Blaine Alleman, Certificate; Cade Austin Black, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Logan Tyler Cain, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Trey Don Duhon, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Ky Avery Terrell, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Michael A. Warnell, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science
Liberal Arts
Jaelynn Faith Brown, Associate of Arts; Remi Elizabeth Cobb, Associate of Arts; Ronnie Andree Crockett, Associate of Arts; Haley Ann Daigle, Associate of Arts; Weston Matthew Floyd, Associate of Arts; Payton Elizabeth Gereau, Associate of Arts; Savannah Colleen Grant, Associate of Arts; Alisha Shuntell Green, Associate of Arts; Shari Denise Hardin, Associate of Arts; Kia Rachelle Parks, Associate of Arts; Jessica Hope Peet, Associate of Arts; Gregory Sterling Reno, Associate of Arts; Levi Hamilton Shores, Associate of Arts; Kevin James Thompson, Associate of Arts
Natural Science
Derek Michael Hull, Associate of Science
Process Operating Technology
Zachary Wayne Barnwell, Associate of Applied Science; Spencer Douglas Bonura, Associate of Applied Science; Chance Logan Dillon, Associate of Applied Science; Kaycie Maria Gunn, Associate of Applied Science; Shelby Lynn Linscomb, Associate of Applied Science; Randy Lee Simmons, Associate of Applied Science; Jerrick Myles Spencer, Associate of Applied Science; Derek Brandon Torbert, Associate of Applied Science
Registered Nursing
Amber Diane Amos, Associate of Applied Science; Lindsey Brooke Garrett, Associate of Applied Science; Tammy Renea Jarreau, Associate of Applied Science; Angel Longron Morein, Associate of Applied Science; Jordan Kye Richard, Associate of Applied Science; Karen Leigh Turner, Associate of Applied Science
Teaching
Valerie Marie Conway, Associate of Arts; Macie Cheyenne Hubbard, Associate of Arts; Cameron Randall McIlwain, Associate of Arts; Briana Alyse Purgahn, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Jessica Nicole Desir Adams, Certificate; Andrea Carmel Brown, Certificate; Miquendria Lyne Crockett, Certificate; Dabeyva Maria Durant, Certificate; Jeannine Marie Hanson, Certificate; Sydney Hope Hanson, Certificate; Tearani Brenda Harmon, Certificate; Cheranequa Germiya Joulevette Wilkes, Certificate; Brent Wade Minchew, Certificate; Jenny Rebecca Reynolds, Certificate; Samuel Ian Ross, Certificate; Artajhia Janay Samuel, Certificate; Shanna Marie Trahan, Certificate; Ashlyn Marie Turley, Certificate; Ortasia Falease Wilkes, Certificate
Welding Technology
Shontasia Dia’Na Garrett, Certificate; Anthony Curtis Moore, Certificate
Port Arthur
Business
Danielle King, Associate of Science
General Studies
Danielle King, Certificate; Vernisha Deshawn Mitchell, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Vernisha Deshawn Mitchell, Associate of Arts
Process Operating Technology
Alex Eduardo Jimenez; Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Alex Eduardo Jimenez, Certificate
Port Neches
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic
Dustin Kyle Hartsfield, Certificate
Rosharon
Process Operating Technology
Joel Pattathil Varghese, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Joel Pattathil Varghese, Certificate
Silsbee
Business Management
Madison Rose Hess, Associate of Applied Science
Business Management Accounting
Kristen Michelle Herrin, Certificate
General Studies
Geraldine Parks Caraway, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Harley Kayline Boyett, Associate of Applied Science
Sociology
Geraldine Parks Caraway, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Abhijett Sunjae Jania Joyce, Certificate; Jermonika Devera Reale Lilli Pete McDonald Jones, Certificate
Sour Lake
General Studies
Lisa Dawn Cooper, Certificate; Christy C. De La Cerda, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Lisa Dawn Cooper, Associate of Arts; Christy C. De La Cerda, Associate of Arts
Starks, LA
Business Management
Hannah Renea Ortego, Associate of Applied Science
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic
Sarah Nicole Hayes, Certificate; Nicole Suzanne Williams, Certificate
Entrepreneurship
Hannah Renea Ortego, Certificate
Sulphur, LA
Process Operating Technology
Brandon Dwayne May, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Brandon Dwayne May, Certificate
Vocational Nursing
Justice Janel Captain, Certificate; Jalynn Geri Celestine, Certificate; Karie Nicole McKeown, Certificate
Vidor
Criminal Justice
Emily Jean Schiesler, Associate of Science
Dental Assisting
Bailey Marie Fredieu, Certificate; Bryath Wayne Walker, Certificate
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Intermediate
Cameron Paul Butcher, Certificate
General Studies
Leven Scott Barney, Certificate; Lydia Corrin Brown, Certificate; Baileigh Elizabeth Ruggles, Certificate; Emily Jean Schiesler, Certificate; Morgan Taylor Simmons, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Leven Scott Barney, Associate of Arts; Baileigh Elizabeth Ruggles, Associate of Arts; Morgan Taylor Simmons, Associate of Arts
Medical Assisting
Brittney Leigh Wilson, Certificate
Process Operating Technology
Corbin Raymond Ward, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Corbin Raymond Ward, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Andrea Renee Worth, Associate of Applied Science; Brianna Leigh Howlett, Associate of Applied Science; Madison Nicole Williams, Associate of Applied Science
Teaching
Lydia Corrin Brown, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Kaitlyn Rose Andrews, Certificate; Jeesel Buhion Dewitt, Certificate; Jennifer Lynn O’Neal, Certificate; Makayla Laurell Sirmons, Certificate
Vinton, LA
Business
Alexis Danae Williams, Associate of Science
General Studies
Alexis Danae Williams, Certificate
West Orange
Cybersecurity Specialist
Elijah Joseph Reynolds, Certificate
Info Tech Support Assist Network Specialist
Elijah Joseph Reynolds, Certificate
Info Tech Support Assist Soft/Development
Elijah Joseph Reynolds, Certificate