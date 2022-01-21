LSCO Graduates 190 Students at Fall ’21 Commencement; 77% are First-Generation College Graduates

ORANGE, TX – Lamar State College Orange hosted its Fall 2021 Graduation this past Friday, December 17, 2021. The graduation was held at the Frances Ann Lutcher Theater for Performing Arts.

Larry Spears, Jr., served as the commencement speaker. 77% of the graduates were first-generation college graduates.

The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.

HONOR GRADUATES

Summa Cum Laude

Peyton Beebe

Remi Cobb

Clara Eude

Joshua Flynn

Payton Gereau

Cayla Hodge

Jonah Landry

Karem Ochoa

Hannah Ortego

Chloe Overstreet

Kevin Thompson

Magna Cum Laude

Hannah Campbell

Nicholas Cox

Sydney Hanson

Tammy Jarreau

Alex Jimenez

Caden Oquinn

Jessica Peet

Blake Peveto

Elijah Reynolds

Corbin Ward

Jentzi Wilson

Cum Laude

Billie Askew

Kevin Cameron

Jeesel Dewitt

Rylee Gore

Chloe Haliburton

Jeannie Hanson

Madison Hess

Karie McKeown

Hanna Sadler

GRADUATES BY CITY

Beaumont

Business

Melinda Shante Leday, Associate of Science

EMT Intermediate

Alexis Geovanni Perez Meraz, Certificate

General Studies

Pamela R. Castille, Certificate; Raven Symone Davis, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Jonathan Michael Gonzales, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing

Alexa Breanne Poore, Associate of Applied Science

Sociology

Pamela R. Castille, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Jennifer Nicole August, Certificate; Raven Symone Davis, Certificate; Laedward Jeraldine Jackson, Certificate; Hazel Magno Madueno, Certificate; Jeremey Christian Rogers, Certificate; Cierra Jeanette Southwell, Certificate

Bell City, LA

Dental Assisting

Perla Alicia Rodriguez, Certificate

Bon Wier

Process Operating Technology

Spencer Ashley Blessing, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Spencer Ashley Blessing, Certificate

Breaux Bridge, LA

Registered Nursing

Kayla Marie Boyde, Associate of Applied Science

Bridge City

Business

William Lee Myers, Associate of Science, Certificate

Communication

Chloe Elizabeth Overstreet, Associate of Arts

EMT Intermediate

Brice Austin Doucet, Certificate; Logan Odell Ply, Certificate

General Studies

Chloe Michelle Halliburton, Certificate; Kelly Kim Thi Ho, Certificate; William Lee Myers, Certificate; Chloe Elizabeth Overstreet, Certificate; Nathan Eric Reeves, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Chloe Michelle Halliburton, Associate of Arts; Kelly Kim Thi Ho, Associate of Arts

Process Operating Technology

Taylor Dayne Pepper, Associate of Applied Science; Blake Joseph Peveto, Associate of Applied Science; Jackson Roy Roberts, Associate of Applied Science; Luis Armando Villa, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Johnathan David Lashbrook, Certificate; Taylor Dayne Pepper, Certificate; Blake Joseph Peveto, Certificate; Luis Armando Villa, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Peyton Gregory Choate, Associate of Applied Science

Teaching

Nathan Eric Reeves, Associate of Arts

Buna

Business

Natalie Amaris Withers, Associate of Science

General Studies

Hannah Lynn Campbell, Certificate; Kasie Dawn Chargois, Certificate; Natalie Amaris Withers, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Amber Ann Alston, Associate of Applied Science; Kendra Denise Bean, Associate of Applied Science

Sociology

Kasie Dawn Chargois, Associate of Arts

Teaching

Hannah Lynn Campbell, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Billie Kathleen Askew, Certificate; Sarah Elizabeth Sheard, Certificate

Call

Vocational Nursing

Amanda Cook, Certificate

DeQuincy, LA

General Studies

Jaelyn Kay Galley, Certificate

Sociology

Jaelyn Kay Galley, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing

Jayme Kristen Buxton, Associate of Applied Science

Deweyville

Process Operating Technology

Mattilyn Leigh Brown, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Mattilyn Leigh Brown, Certificate

Evadale

Vocational Nursing

Kynder Breyanne Conner, Certificate

Groves

Computer Information Systems

Nicholas Clark Cox, Associate of Science

Dental Assisting

Karem Sofia Ochoa, Certificate

General Studies

Diana Adell Allen-Crook, Certificate; Nicholas Clark Cox, Certificate

Teaching

Diana Adell Allen-Crook, Associate of Arts

Hillister

Registered Nursing

Shaina Kay Brent, Associate of Applied Science; Carrie Ruth Evans, Associate of Applied Science

Houston

Liberal Arts

Cade Michael Bonin, Associate of Arts

Iowa, LA

Registered Nursing

Megan Renee Perry, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Michelle Rene Wilridge, Certificate

Kirbyville

Business

Dalton Wade McWhirter, Associate of Science

General Studies

Dalton Wade McWhirter, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Lindsay Alise Randolph

Vocational Nursing

Tyiana Sa’Shaye Booker, Certificate

Kountze

Registered Nursing

Kasey Catelyn Simmons, Associate of Applied Science

LaPlace, LA

Registered Nursing

Riesha Darnell Johnson, Associated of Applied Science

Lafayette, LA

Registered Nursing

Anastasia Amber Goodman, Associated of Applied Science; Mildred Antoinette Narcisse, Associated of Applied Science; Lecretia Rene Rabon, Associated of Applied Science

Lake Charles, LA

Liberal Arts

Crystal Nichole Lewis Griffin, Associate of Arts

Process Operating Technology

Sharone Patrice Medlow, Associate of Applied Science

Registered Nursing

Nekia Sherae Griffin, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Twanita Tonnette Prudhomme, Certificate; Dayrun Antoinette Rideaux, Certificate

Longville, LA

Registered Nursing

Nicole Lea Crosby, Associate of Applied Science

Lumberton

Industrial Technology

Rylee M. Gore, Associate of Applied Science

Process Operating Technology

Rylee M. Gore, Associate of Applied Science

Registered Nursing

Devin C. Bernal, Associate of Applied Science; Chelsey Lynn Pate, Associate of Applied Science

Safety, Health, and Environment

Rylee M. Gore, Certificate

Vocational Nursing

Jason Dale Perry, Certificate

Mauriceville

Welding Technology

Caden Zane O’Quinn, Certificate

Nederland

Business Management

Julianne Sarah Hammock, Associate of Applied Science

Customer Service

Julianne Sarah Hammock, Institutional Award

Cybersecurity Specialist

Zachary David Bullion, Certificate

Entrepreneurship

Julianne Sarah Hammock, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Anitral Lavette Edwards, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Michelle Christine Coleman, Certificate

Nome

Registered Nursing

Samantha Gail Derrick, Associate of Applied Science

Orange

Business

Daisy Michelle Ezell, Associate of Science; Skylar Brooke Kahla, Associate of Science; Michael Christian Libby, Associate of Science; Tristan Lynn Maness, Associate of Science; Adam Eliot McNeil, Associate of Science; Candice Nicole Shaunesey, Associate of Science; Donna Jean Shaunesey, Associate of Science

Business Management

Jentzi Marie Wilson, Associate of Applied Science

Business Management Accounting

Jentzi Marie Wilson, Certificate; Sydney Diana McGraw, Certificate

CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Tech

Kevin Matthew Cameron, Certificate

Computer Science

Justin Michael Ferguson, Associate of Science

Criminal Justice

Nikki Michelle Guerrero, Associate of Science; Hanna Lee Sadler, Associate of Science

Customer Service

Jentzi Marie Wilson, Institutional Award

Cybersecurity Specialist

Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Cayla Nicole Hodge, Certificate

Dental Assisting

Peyton Alexis Beebe, Certificate; Clara Eude, Certificate; Autumn Rae Perkins; Certificate

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic

Justin James Journeay, Certificate

Entrepreneurship

Jentzi Marie Wilson, Certificate

General Studies

Jaelynn Faith Brown, Certificate; Remi Elizabeth Cobb, Certificate; Valerie Marie Conway, Certificate; Haley Ann Daigle, Certificate; Daisy Michelle Ezell, Certificate; Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; Weston Matthew Floyd, Certificate; Charnea Rosenia Fox, Certificate; Payton Elizabeth Gereau, Certificate; Savannah Colleen Grant, Certificate; Alisha Shuntell Green, Certificate; Nikki Michelle Guerrero, Certificate; Shari Denise Hardin, Certificate; Macie Cheyenne Hubbard, Certificate; Derek Michael Hull, Certificate; Michael Christian Libby, Certificate; Tristan Lynn Maness, Certificate; Cameron Randall McIlwain, Certificate; Adam Eliot McNeil, Certificate; Kia Rachelle Parks, Certificate; Jessica Hope Peet, Certificate; Gregory Sterling Reno, Certificate; Hanna Lee Sadler, Certificate; Candice Nicole Shaunesey, Certificate; Donna Jean Shaunesey, Certificate; Levi Hamilton Shores, Certificate; Kevin James Thompson, Certificate

Industrial Technology

Jonah Kade Landry, Associate of Applied Science

Info Tech Support Assist Network Specialist

Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Cayla Nicole Hodge, Certificate

Info Tech Support Assist Soft/Development

Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Cayla Nicole Hodge, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist

Cayla Nicole Hodge, Associate of Applied Science

Instrumentation

Jared Blaine Alleman, Certificate; Cade Austin Black, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Logan Tyler Cain, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Trey Don Duhon, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Ky Avery Terrell, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Michael A. Warnell, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts

Jaelynn Faith Brown, Associate of Arts; Remi Elizabeth Cobb, Associate of Arts; Ronnie Andree Crockett, Associate of Arts; Haley Ann Daigle, Associate of Arts; Weston Matthew Floyd, Associate of Arts; Payton Elizabeth Gereau, Associate of Arts; Savannah Colleen Grant, Associate of Arts; Alisha Shuntell Green, Associate of Arts; Shari Denise Hardin, Associate of Arts; Kia Rachelle Parks, Associate of Arts; Jessica Hope Peet, Associate of Arts; Gregory Sterling Reno, Associate of Arts; Levi Hamilton Shores, Associate of Arts; Kevin James Thompson, Associate of Arts

Natural Science

Derek Michael Hull, Associate of Science

Process Operating Technology

Zachary Wayne Barnwell, Associate of Applied Science; Spencer Douglas Bonura, Associate of Applied Science; Chance Logan Dillon, Associate of Applied Science; Kaycie Maria Gunn, Associate of Applied Science; Shelby Lynn Linscomb, Associate of Applied Science; Randy Lee Simmons, Associate of Applied Science; Jerrick Myles Spencer, Associate of Applied Science; Derek Brandon Torbert, Associate of Applied Science

Registered Nursing

Amber Diane Amos, Associate of Applied Science; Lindsey Brooke Garrett, Associate of Applied Science; Tammy Renea Jarreau, Associate of Applied Science; Angel Longron Morein, Associate of Applied Science; Jordan Kye Richard, Associate of Applied Science; Karen Leigh Turner, Associate of Applied Science

Teaching

Valerie Marie Conway, Associate of Arts; Macie Cheyenne Hubbard, Associate of Arts; Cameron Randall McIlwain, Associate of Arts; Briana Alyse Purgahn, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Jessica Nicole Desir Adams, Certificate; Andrea Carmel Brown, Certificate; Miquendria Lyne Crockett, Certificate; Dabeyva Maria Durant, Certificate; Jeannine Marie Hanson, Certificate; Sydney Hope Hanson, Certificate; Tearani Brenda Harmon, Certificate; Cheranequa Germiya Joulevette Wilkes, Certificate; Brent Wade Minchew, Certificate; Jenny Rebecca Reynolds, Certificate; Samuel Ian Ross, Certificate; Artajhia Janay Samuel, Certificate; Shanna Marie Trahan, Certificate; Ashlyn Marie Turley, Certificate; Ortasia Falease Wilkes, Certificate

Welding Technology

Shontasia Dia’Na Garrett, Certificate; Anthony Curtis Moore, Certificate

Port Arthur

Business

Danielle King, Associate of Science

General Studies

Danielle King, Certificate; Vernisha Deshawn Mitchell, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Vernisha Deshawn Mitchell, Associate of Arts

Process Operating Technology

Alex Eduardo Jimenez; Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Alex Eduardo Jimenez, Certificate

Port Neches

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic

Dustin Kyle Hartsfield, Certificate

Rosharon

Process Operating Technology

Joel Pattathil Varghese, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Joel Pattathil Varghese, Certificate

Silsbee

Business Management

Madison Rose Hess, Associate of Applied Science

Business Management Accounting

Kristen Michelle Herrin, Certificate

General Studies

Geraldine Parks Caraway, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Harley Kayline Boyett, Associate of Applied Science

Sociology

Geraldine Parks Caraway, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Abhijett Sunjae Jania Joyce, Certificate; Jermonika Devera Reale Lilli Pete McDonald Jones, Certificate

Sour Lake

General Studies

Lisa Dawn Cooper, Certificate; Christy C. De La Cerda, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Lisa Dawn Cooper, Associate of Arts; Christy C. De La Cerda, Associate of Arts

Starks, LA

Business Management

Hannah Renea Ortego, Associate of Applied Science

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic

Sarah Nicole Hayes, Certificate; Nicole Suzanne Williams, Certificate

Entrepreneurship

Hannah Renea Ortego, Certificate

Sulphur, LA

Process Operating Technology

Brandon Dwayne May, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Brandon Dwayne May, Certificate

Vocational Nursing

Justice Janel Captain, Certificate; Jalynn Geri Celestine, Certificate; Karie Nicole McKeown, Certificate

Vidor

Criminal Justice

Emily Jean Schiesler, Associate of Science

Dental Assisting

Bailey Marie Fredieu, Certificate; Bryath Wayne Walker, Certificate

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Intermediate

Cameron Paul Butcher, Certificate

General Studies

Leven Scott Barney, Certificate; Lydia Corrin Brown, Certificate; Baileigh Elizabeth Ruggles, Certificate; Emily Jean Schiesler, Certificate; Morgan Taylor Simmons, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Leven Scott Barney, Associate of Arts; Baileigh Elizabeth Ruggles, Associate of Arts; Morgan Taylor Simmons, Associate of Arts

Medical Assisting

Brittney Leigh Wilson, Certificate

Process Operating Technology

Corbin Raymond Ward, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Corbin Raymond Ward, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Andrea Renee Worth, Associate of Applied Science; Brianna Leigh Howlett, Associate of Applied Science; Madison Nicole Williams, Associate of Applied Science

Teaching

Lydia Corrin Brown, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Kaitlyn Rose Andrews, Certificate; Jeesel Buhion Dewitt, Certificate; Jennifer Lynn O’Neal, Certificate; Makayla Laurell Sirmons, Certificate

Vinton, LA

Business

Alexis Danae Williams, Associate of Science

General Studies

Alexis Danae Williams, Certificate

West Orange

Cybersecurity Specialist

Elijah Joseph Reynolds, Certificate

Info Tech Support Assist Network Specialist

Elijah Joseph Reynolds, Certificate

Info Tech Support Assist Soft/Development

Elijah Joseph Reynolds, Certificate