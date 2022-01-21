AAUW reviews Macbeth

The Orange Chapter of AAUW will discuss “Macbeth” at its next Book-Ins meeting on Tuesday, January 25, 7 p.m., using the video conferencing platform of Zoom. Anne Hardy Payne will lead the book discussion of the play by William Shakespeare.

In Book-Ins meetings, the AAUW members gather monthly to discuss a selected book, led by a member or guest reviewer who provides insights. Sarah Boehme said, “Shakespeare’s play Macbeth is a tragedy resulting from overwhelming ambition and guilt. Scottish warrior Macbeth, urged on by his belief in witches’ prophesies and his wife’s ambition, kills the King of Scotland and takes the throne. But one death leads to more deaths. The seventeenth century play, influenced by events in English and Scottish history, has universal themes that makes it a classic that endures and is especially relevant today.” Members plan a subsequent follow-up event. They will attend the performance of “MacBeth” at the Lutcher Theater on February 17 at 10 a.m. to compare the production by Aquila Theater with their reading of the play.

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, contact Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair, by leaving a message at (409) 883-4147. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.