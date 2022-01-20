Lake Charles Partnership Grant Applications Now Open

The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA has announced that applications for the Lake Charles Partnership Grant for the 2022-2023 fiscal year are now open. This competitive grant program is funded annually by the City of Lake Charles and administered by the Arts & Humanities Council, and it expands the accessibility of the arts by providing arts organizations and community groups the opportunity to develop arts programming within Lake Charles. Specific disciplines supported by the program include dance, design arts, folk life, literature, media, music, theatre and visual arts and crafts.

Applicants may apply for up to $3,000 for project assistance for events occurring between April 2022 and March 2023. To qualify, events must be held within Lake Charles city limits. Eligible applicants may also apply for up to $3,000 for organizational support which provides funding for operating expenses of arts organizations, such as salaries and supplies. To qualify, organizations must be domiciled within Lake Charles city limits. Applicants compete only with other organizations and projects within the city limits of Lake Charles, so decisions about cultural priorities are made locally.

Applications are due by February 11, 2022 at 5 p.m. Applications should be emailed to Community Development Coordinator Jordan Gribble at jordang@artscouncilswla.org. Two informational Grant Workshops will be held via Zoom on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. with more information to be announced. To find out more information and see the full list of guidelines, visit the Arts & Humanities Council website at https://artscouncilswla.org/grant-opportunities/city-of/.

The Arts Council also provides qualitative grant administration for the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, and Visit Lake Charles. For more information call (337) 439-2787, or log onto www.artscouncilswla.org.