Orange You Bold: A little elbow grease can turn idea into reality

Hello beautiful people. Every week I encourage you to send me your photos of any projects you’ve been working on or various tips you may use in your everyday life. This week I am going to share a project the McDaniel family completed.

Pianos are best when passed down from one generation to the next. Marie had this piano when she was little girl and she passed it on to her goddaughter. She recently brought the piano back home for her sons to enjoy.

The boys were useful in the refinishing of the piano.

Marie has a set of triplet boys so there were three extra sets of hands to prepare and paint the piano. They were allowed to pick out the paint color for the project and it turned out perfect.

Christian, Carter, and Carson can be seen in the pictures working on the piano, knowing their hard work will soon pay off.

Sanding is a tedious process, but when you have three sets of hands to take on the task it can be achieved quickly. There are paint brands that do not require sanding, but I don’t think it hurts to do a light sanding if you want to increase the longevity of the project.

The piano received the most perfect shade of blue as its final dressing. You can find inspiration online for your piano if you are considering giving it a face lift. There are some unique finishes and some timeless ones too.

Enjoy the photos included this week and remember I would love to share your beautiful projects on Orange You Bold.

Email your projects to orangeyoubold@gmail.com. You can also follow along on Facebook and/ or Instagram. Make bold choices in your home and enjoy them. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.