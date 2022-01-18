Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.10-1.14.22

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 10 – January 14, 2022:

Joseph L. Falgout and Jordan L.N.B. Abshire

Jason L. Egulf and Amy J. Williams

Joshua T. Desper and Cynthia L. Huffman

Jacquelyn S. Mock and Barbara E. Garretson

Stephan R. Murdock and Meagan D. Lonion

Wade K. Bolieu and Nancy F. Leal Cantu

Thomas H. Picou and Alisan J. Mulvaney