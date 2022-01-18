Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.10-1.14.22
Published 9:47 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 10 – January 14, 2022:
Joseph L. Falgout and Jordan L.N.B. Abshire
Jason L. Egulf and Amy J. Williams
Joshua T. Desper and Cynthia L. Huffman
Jacquelyn S. Mock and Barbara E. Garretson
Stephan R. Murdock and Meagan D. Lonion
Wade K. Bolieu and Nancy F. Leal Cantu
Thomas H. Picou and Alisan J. Mulvaney