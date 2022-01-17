Jackie Croley, 94, of Orange, passed away on January 15, 2022, at her home

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas.

Born in Kountze, Texas, on May 3, 1927, she was the daughter of Carl Evans Elliott and Pauline (Dorman) Elliott. Jackie worked as a stenographer for DuPont until retiring to care for her growing family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Pauline Elliott; husband, Joseph M. Croley; siblings, Nelda Calfee, Bobbie Walker, and Carl Elliott, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Gregory Harper and wife Diane of Richmond, Texas, John Croley and wife Beth of Plano, Texas, and James Croley and wife Tana of Boerne, Texas; grandchildren, Leigh Harper, Simon Harper, Jason Croley and wife Kathleen, Collin Croley and wife Alicia, and Roger Croley and wife Rosa; and great-grandchildren, Max, Margaret, Miley, Clayton, Hunter and Camille.