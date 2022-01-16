Matthew West’s The Brand New Tour 2022 comes to Beaumont

Published 4:33 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

Premier Productions brings Matthew West’s The Brand New Tour 2022 with special guests Jordan Feliz and Hannah Kerr to Jefferson Theatre.

The tour will span 34 cities as audiences experience the excitement and energy of Matthew West’s post-pandemic return to the stage. Matthew West will perform from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 at Jefferson Theatre located at 345 Fannin Street in Beaumont. Tickets range from $24 – $100 and are available at 855-484-1991.
Matthew West is a five-time GRAMMY® nominee, a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) recipient. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a K-LOVE Fan Award and named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. A recipient of the Rich Mullins Impact Award, West also received a Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for the title track for the feature film “The Heart of Christmas.”

 

