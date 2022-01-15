Faith Calendar 1.15.22

Journey Men’s Bible Study

Journey Men’s Bible Study meets every Wednesday night from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Christian Life Center at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N 16th Street in Orange. This is a Bible study and project-oriented group of men serving the Orange community.

January Bible Study

Four Orange Baptist churches will be combining their January Bible studies into one big event starting Sunday at McDonald Baptist Church located at 104 Broad Street in West Orange. Cove, McDonald, North Orange and West Orange Baptist churches will have a study of “Psalms–Personal Study Guide: The Character of God.” The four-night event begins Sunday, January 16, and continues through Wednesday, January 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Study course books can be obtained from Amazon for $12.50.

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline, Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Men’s Bible Study

Join us for Taco Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at Orange First Church of the Nazarene Pavilion located at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Well Youth Ministry

The Well Youth Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at Orange First Church of the Nazarene located at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Men’s Prayer Group

Men’s Prayer Group meets at 9 a.m. on Thursdays at Orange First Church of the Nazarene located at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange.

GriefShare support group

Often friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for GriefShare. Our group is led by caring people who have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been the same. We will walk with you on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet at Restoration Church, 3212 Concord Suite E, Concord Plaza, Orange, on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. or at Community Church, 3400 MLK Drive, Orange, on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Gather OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.

Circuit Riders Motorcycle Ministry meeting

Circuit Riders Motorcycle Ministry meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange, in the Dining Hall. Go Ye through out all the earth and preach the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ!

