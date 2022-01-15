And Now You Know The Orange Leader and Weekly Tribune on December 22, 1899

The daily newspaper in Orange has been published for 146 years, under seven different titles. Seventy-nine of those years have digitized copies available thanks to the Portal to Texas History. Sadly, not all copies are available, but those that are give a fascinating glimpse into the history of Orange.

One of the most legible of the early papers is the edition for December 22, 1899. It was three days before Christmas and the many ads in the paper are a mix of “regular ads” and those special to Christmas.

Under the title of the paper is the slogan “Direct Water Communication with Sabine Pass, the Deepest Port on the Gulf of Mexico.”

The front page of those early edition was a combination of ads for the local lumber concerns and a one-third page column “The Lumberman”, news for and about the area lumber industry.

McClean and Curry advertised that you should “Read This—We now have everything in stock you need for your holiday cooking…raisins, cleaned currants, citron, pecans, almonds, and walnuts.”

W.R. Bolin was the agent for the American Brewing Association of Houston. Bolin’s ad was for Dixie Pale Budweiser—Bottled for Family Use.

The Beaumont Ice, Light and Refrigeration Company stated that their ice was “Pure Fresh and Clean…Fit for table use, guaranteed free of impurities.” The price was 40 cents per 100 pounds, at the factory.

Cordova Wax Candles were manufactured by the Standard Oil Company. Their candles were said to “ add so much to the charm of the drawing room and boudoir, giving soft, radiant light.”

Lutcher and Moore was in the real estate business in West Orange they said West Orange had “a new road and bridge, new schoolhouse, churches with Sunday School and services every Sunday.” Saw and planning mills were said to give employment to fathers and sons of 500 families. “There is no other such desirable place to live. For prices, terms, apply to Lutcher and Moore, Orange, Texas.”

Peveto and Lemaire said they had “The best shop in Orange to buy meat cheap”. They sold beef, pork, mutton, veal, and sausages of all kinds. The shop was located across from the post office.

In his store, L.V. Mallett sold groceries, stoves, hardware, crockery, cooking utensils, feed and implements.

R.E. McFarland sold Singer sewing machines, pianos and organs for either cash or monthly payments.

The City Market, J.M. Stark, Prop., had a varies stock. Stark sold oysters, fish, poultry, vegetables, fruits of all kinds, along with cigars and tobaccos.

R.W. Vardeman, Dentist, said he had all the most improved appliances for all kinds of dental work. “Painless extraction” was done with the use of nitrous oxide. His office was in the Levy Building over Mallett’s Store.

The “Celebrated” Magnolia Beer bottled by the Houston Ice and Brewing Company was sold in draught or bottled “At all first class bars in Orange and East Texas.”

L. Miller gave a “Christmas Greeting.” “$5,000 worth of dry goods will be closed out at actual cost, as I am positively going out of the dry goods business.” Miller was opening a new department store and was closing out items he would not be selling in his new store.

Sokolski’s Cut Price Store received “A telegram from Santa Claus telling us that he would be at our store December 23 with a ‘beautiful line of Christmas toys.’ It will pay you to buy at our store.”

Another dentist, Dr. C.H, Leighton, was advertising “painless extraction of teeth at the price of 50 cents per tooth. All work guaranteed, reasonable costs, lady attendant.”

The Mercantile was selling groceries, shoes, Mackintosh and box coats, sweaters, blankets and comforters, dolls, dress goods and flannels, clothing, millinery, capes, Jackets, skirts and tailor made suits, crockery, and glassware. All were selling at reduced prices for Christmas, prices would be returning to “regular prices after Christmas.”

“And now you know.”