January Bible Study

Four Orange Baptist churches will be combining their January Bible studies into one big event starting Sunday at McDonald Baptist Church located at 104 Broad Street in West Orange. Cove, McDonald, North Orange and West Orange Baptist churches will have a study of “Psalms–Personal Study Guide: The Character of God.” The four-night event begins Sunday, January 16, and continues through Wednesday, January 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Study course books can be obtained from Amazon for $12.50.