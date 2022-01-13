Jordan Abel named to SNHU President’s List

Published 8:57 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

SNHU

MANCHESTER, NH — Jordan Abel of Orange has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

 

More Education

Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications

Orangefield Student of the Month

Bridge City Student of the Month

What are universities teaching students about Jan. 6, 2021?

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar