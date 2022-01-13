Free Electronic Filing Tax Services available
Published 7:54 am Thursday, January 13, 2022
Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000. Beginning February 1, thru April 15, 2022. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only at 520 W. Decatur Ave. in Orange, Texas, 77630. To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com