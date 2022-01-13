Cadence Underwood named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Published 12:18 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

SAU

MAGNOLIA, AR — Cadence Saleen Underwood earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the fall 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University’s Dean’s List.

Underwood is a freshman International Business major from Orange, TX.

A total of 554 students were honored on this semester’s Dean’s List.

Southern Arkansas University provides students the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation, and community. With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.

 

