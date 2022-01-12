Orangefield Student of the Month

The Bridge City / Orangefield Rotary Club named Rachel Henderson as their Orangefield January Student of the Month. Rachel has a 3.3 GPA and plans to attend Sam Houston College to pursue a career as an X-ray Technician. Pictured are Kirsten Henderson-Sister, Payton Brown -Brother, Noah “Kai” Nguyen -Nephew, Raymond Henderson -Father, Rachel -student, Britni Briggs -OFHS Counselor, Rea Wrinkle -OFHS Principal and Meg Brown – Rotary President.