Sophomore wins place on All-State Choir

Vidor High School sophomore Julia Bourgeois was awarded a place in the 2022 TMEA (Texas Music Educators’ Association) All-State Choir. She will be performing with other students from all over Texas at the Texas Music Educators’ Convention and Clinic in San Antonio this February.

According to their website, TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development. Beginning each fall, over 70,000 high school students across the state audition in their TMEA Region. Individuals perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. A select group of musicians advances to compete against musicians from other Regions in their TMEA Area. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in one of 18 Texas All-State ensembles sponsored by the Band, Orchestra, and Vocal Divisions.