New Year, New Board

Published 4:21 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

Leader photo

All aboard for the new board of Friends of the Orange Depot as Founder and President Carrie Woliver step down and hand the boarding pass to incoming President Alicia Booker on Thursday at the Orange Train Depot. Pictured are Telisa and David Derosier, Kacey Burnitt, Benetris Edwards, Cody Vasquez, Tricia Stroud, Rebecca Flickinger, Cynthia and Bridget Weathers, Charles Guillory, Carol Sims, Diana Hill, Gary Vincent, Alicia Booker, George Bohn, Laura Dougharty, Rose Simar, Robert Sims, Jeanette Moore, Carrie and Ron Woliver. Carrie said she would remain active in the organization.

