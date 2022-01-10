Ammons Named to Fall ’21 Dean’s List

Published 4:03 pm Monday, January 10, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

FAYETTE, MO — The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Nearly 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Alyssa Payton Ammons, of Orange, Texas, was among those meeting the requirements for recognition.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

