FAITH: Hearts in Touch – Truth is eternal and eternally true

There are times in my life when I don’t need a peek at my driver’s license to realize my age: reading fine print, getting up after sitting on the floor, and recently, going to a hotel with my grandchildren.

“Lolli is this the kind of phone you had in the olden days?” nine-year-old Adeline asked when she spotted the telephone on the nightstand.

I wanted to say, “Oh no. when I was your age, we had a rotary dial, and we were on a party line shared with neighbors. Sometimes I would pick up the receiver to make a call, and all I could hear were two ladies speaking in French. The only English words were, ‘Hang up your phone. We’re talking.’” So much has changed in my lifetime.

Instead, I said, “Yes.”

Later that night, when Adeline went to brush her teeth, she groaned. “My toothbrush broke.”

“It looks fine,” I said.

“The batteries are dead,” she said. “It won’t come on.”

“You can still use it. Move it with your hand.”

“That’ll take forever!”

Forever.

Know what’s forever? Truth found in the Word of God. It never changes. It doesn’t matter who’s ahead in the polls, what you think, where you live, when you were born, or how the Supreme Court votes, God’s Word has not and will not change. Truth is eternal and eternally true. “The grass withers, the flower fades, But the word of our God stands forever,” Isaiah 40:8.

Know what else is forever? My love for my grandchildren.

