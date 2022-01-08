Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.3-1.7.22
Published 9:28 am Saturday, January 8, 2022
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 3 – January 7, 2022:
Patrick L. Clay and Jill C. Douet
Trevor L. Hulsey and Christina O. Tuszynski
Brody A. Morgan and McKenzie R. Prewitt
Jeffery W. Ryas and Lisa A. Phillips
Arthur E. Townley and Deborah J. Townley
Estaban R. Quintanilla, Jr. and Natally M. Garcia
Otis R. Moreaux and Guadalupe Evaristo
Neilbert M. Pe Benito and Kierstyn R. James