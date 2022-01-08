Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.3-1.7.22

Published 9:28 am Saturday, January 8, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 3 – January 7, 2022:

Patrick L. Clay and Jill C. Douet

Trevor L. Hulsey and Christina O. Tuszynski

Brody A. Morgan and McKenzie R. Prewitt

Jeffery W. Ryas and Lisa A. Phillips

Arthur E. Townley and Deborah J. Townley

Estaban R. Quintanilla, Jr. and Natally M. Garcia

Otis R. Moreaux and Guadalupe Evaristo

Neilbert M. Pe Benito and Kierstyn R. James

 

 

More Lifestyle

Faith Calendar 1.8.22

FAITH: Don’t run on empty

FAITH: Building a solid family foundation – Husband, position of purpose

Master Gardener: Seed Germination: Get a jump-start on Spring

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar