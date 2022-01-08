Letter to the Editor: Best coach for the position

I am a 1989 graduate of West Orange – Stark. I have supported and followed Mustang Football since I graduated.

For the first time since the 1970’s the Mustang sideline will not have Coach Hooks or Coach Thompson walking the sidelines.

I know there are many qualified applicants for the vacancy left by Coach Thompson’s retirement. However, I cannot imagine any applicant better than or equal to Toby Foreman.

Toby is a former Mustang football player who was coached by great coaches such as Coach Hooks, Coach Thompson, his father Coach Mark Foreman, and many other great coaches. He knows the tradition of Mustang football and he cares about the students on and off the field, during school and post-graduation. I have witnessed Toby assisting players in obtaining scholarships and taking a personal interest in their lives.

Mustang Football is special and it’s going to take a special person to continue that successful tradition as well as make the other athletic programs successful.

Toby Foreman is that candidate.

Kevin Hebert

Orange