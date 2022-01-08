FAITH: Building a solid family foundation – Husband, position of purpose

Building a strong family, builds strong communities.

Let’s really think about it. How many of us were truly raised to be a husband or a wife? For most of us, we’ve got our expectations of a husband or a wife based on what we caught through visual aide.

If I may, let me ask you a couple of questions. What are your expectations of a husband? Of a wife? Where did these expectations come from? For those of us who are husbands or wives, are we living up to our own expectations?

The position of the husband is the cornerstone of building and maintaining a strong and prestigious family.

God’s Structure for the family is for Man and Woman to work together as Husband and Wife to produce a lineage dedicated to seeking and serving Him.

We have become comfortable with cohabitation instead of collaboration. For this reason, our sons are in need of being taught the structural content of how God designed for the family manifest.

First to be a son, transition from a male into a man, become a husband and then a father. Our sons need to be developed to understand that there is more to being a husband than getting married. The position of a husband is a position of purpose.

What truly is the reason for which the position of husband was created or exists? What is the intention or objective of being a husband? Just as much as being a male is a job or occupation, a man is a career, a husband is a profession. A male can never truly be a husband because a job is an occupation.

The position of a husband (career move) involves prolonged training and formal qualification enabling the transformation into a professional. A man becoming a husband is one who embraces and emulates the standards of education, training, particular knowledge and skills necessary to perform the specific role within that profession.

In short, the position of husband is a profession, the person in the position is a professional. This will not come by osmosis.

Being a husband, must needs be taught and learned. If not, we will continue to have males cohabitating (occupation-male in the house) with no true understanding of a profession, becoming a professional, or establishing their position as the man of the house. A husband.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.