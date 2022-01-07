McNeese State University Fall 2021 President’s Honor List
Published 8:34 am Friday, January 7, 2022
The President’s Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at McNeese State University has been announced. To be on the President’s Honor List, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.
Texas students making the President’s Honor List are as follows:
Alvin: Nathan L. Collins, Colby D. Tacquard
Arlington: Mason E. Kinsey
Beaumont: Meghan E. Bilbo, Erin Elise Ross
Belton: Brian Shadrick
Bridge City: Hannah M. Wiegreffe
Brookeland: Kaitlyn R. Booty
Buna: Parker D. O’Bannion
Burkeville: Shelby N. Stafford
Converse: Crislyne Denyse Moreno
Corsicana: Mariah Elizabeth Lee
Cypress: Kelly E. Hines
Forney: Caleigh N. Cross
Garland: Calvin M. Barkat
Groves: Leigh Ann M. Matthis
Houston: Daryn A. Grams, Elijah E. Jasper, Clare Elizabeth Mills, Kayla Alexis Warner
Katy: Micah R. Chevannes
Kingwood: Evelynne Claire Allen, Amanda Sue Squyres
Kirbyville: Avery J. Greninger
Lucas: Bradley Burt Livingstone
Lumberton: Eric N. Martin, Ethan M. Petix
Magnolia: Brooke A. Mallory
Nederland: Phoebe Renee Short
New Braunfels: Zoe J. Martinez
New Waverly: Ashley R. Vallejo
Orange: Molly Marie Abshire, Katie L. Arabie, Jonathon Charles Guidry, Thomas Alec Holland, Kaylee Elizabeth Kaufman
Port Arthur: Bey’Ounce S. Banks, Mia Jade Escareno
Port Neches: Gabrielle Nicole Falgout
Richmond: Olivia Cate Carney
Rockwall: Morgan A. Talley
San Antonio: Ashley M. Acuna
Splendora: Shaelyn Sanders
Spring: Chloe I. Gomez, Kennedy A. Reynolds
Vidor: Bailey E. McDowell, Miranda N. Whitten
Waller: Cade Steven Bartlett
Winnie: Kealy G. Trevino