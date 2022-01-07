McNeese State University Fall 2021 President’s Honor List

The President’s Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at McNeese State University has been announced. To be on the President’s Honor List, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.

Texas students making the President’s Honor List are as follows:

Alvin: Nathan L. Collins, Colby D. Tacquard

Arlington: Mason E. Kinsey

Beaumont: Meghan E. Bilbo, Erin Elise Ross

Belton: Brian Shadrick

Bridge City: Hannah M. Wiegreffe

Brookeland: Kaitlyn R. Booty

Buna: Parker D. O’Bannion

Burkeville: Shelby N. Stafford

Converse: Crislyne Denyse Moreno

Corsicana: Mariah Elizabeth Lee

Cypress: Kelly E. Hines

Forney: Caleigh N. Cross

Garland: Calvin M. Barkat

Groves: Leigh Ann M. Matthis

Houston: Daryn A. Grams, Elijah E. Jasper, Clare Elizabeth Mills, Kayla Alexis Warner

Katy: Micah R. Chevannes

Kingwood: Evelynne Claire Allen, Amanda Sue Squyres

Kirbyville: Avery J. Greninger

Lucas: Bradley Burt Livingstone

Lumberton: Eric N. Martin, Ethan M. Petix

Magnolia: Brooke A. Mallory

Nederland: Phoebe Renee Short

New Braunfels: Zoe J. Martinez

New Waverly: Ashley R. Vallejo

Orange: Molly Marie Abshire, Katie L. Arabie, Jonathon Charles Guidry, Thomas Alec Holland, Kaylee Elizabeth Kaufman

Port Arthur: Bey’Ounce S. Banks, Mia Jade Escareno

Port Neches: Gabrielle Nicole Falgout

Richmond: Olivia Cate Carney

Rockwall: Morgan A. Talley

San Antonio: Ashley M. Acuna

Splendora: Shaelyn Sanders

Spring: Chloe I. Gomez, Kennedy A. Reynolds

Vidor: Bailey E. McDowell, Miranda N. Whitten

Waller: Cade Steven Bartlett

Winnie: Kealy G. Trevino