Seventh Annual Museum of the Gulf Coast Art Contest accepting entries

The Museum of the Gulf Coast invites everyone to enter our seventh annual community art contest. This year’s theme is Open. Entries for those 18 and under are free of charge. Adults are $15 each. The categories for entries are Adult Professional, Adult Nonprofessional, Adult Photography, Teens, and 12 and under. Proceeds from entry fees will go towards the prizes. January 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. there will be an opening to announce the winners.

Entries will hang at the Museum through March 17, and if the artist chooses, they can sell their work. Art is an essential part of the community. Get involved and get creative! Entry deadline is January 15th, 2022. Entry forms and contest details can be downloaded at MuseumOfTheGulfCoast.org.

Adult Division 1, 2 are any medium except photography. Adult Photography must be a photograph. Teens Division, and Children Division can be any medium including photography. Limit of two entries per person. Please mount each 2D entry for hanging. 3D art will also be accepted. Questions can be sent to mogc.curator@gmail.com.

“This is a great way for an up and coming artist to see their work hung in a gallery. Whether you place or not, that can be an exhilarating experience.”