Arts & Humanities Council Announces their Annual Meeting

Published 9:50 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

Area residents are encouraged to attend the Annual Meeting of the Arts & Humanities Council on Saturday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m. The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will elect and announce their Board of Directors Members and Officers for the 2022 calendar year at this meeting. This annual meeting is also a chance for residents to express their comments and ideas for the Council’s upcoming year. The meeting will be held in the Annex at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum at 204 W. Sallier Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Masks and social distancing are required to enter the meeting.

Questions and to RSVP, call the Arts & Humanities Council’s office at 337.439.2787.

