Sam Houston State University Fall 2021 graduates
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.
Bridge City:
Tristan Bigler, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business, Magna Cum Laude
Orange:
Casey Anderson, Master of Education, School Leadership
David McAlpin, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership
Vidor:
Camden Leleux, Bachelor of Arts, English
Tyler Root, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude