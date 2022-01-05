Sam Houston State University Fall 2021 graduates

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

Courtesy photo

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.

Bridge City:

Tristan Bigler, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business, Magna Cum Laude
Orange:
Casey Anderson, Master of Education, School Leadership
David McAlpin, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership
Vidor:
Camden Leleux, Bachelor of Arts, English
Tyler Root, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude

 

More Education

Kristen House graduates from University of the Cumberlands

Governor Abbott Announces Additional $123.3 Million In Education Funding

West Orange-Stark Mustang Academy graduates

PHOTO GALLERY: WOS unveils Cosmetology Lab

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar