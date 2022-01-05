Orange You Bold: Taking charge

Hello beautiful people and Happy New Year! May this year be better than the last year. I discovered that the Dollar Tree is no longer the dollar spot. The items are now $1.25. A quarter more than usual isn’t a huge deal, but I feel robbed. Okay, okay I am only joking. Things change and this is one of those things.

Despite the price change I found a few items that turned into a cute craft.

Take a quick inventory of what you have in your home before you go out and purchase any of these items, see picture.

A unique charger plate grabbed my attention at the Dollar Tree, so I snagged it. I loved that it had a wood grain appearance and some texture.

My local store typically carries silver and gold charger plates and depending on the season they may have red ones.

Single stems of greenery and flowers can be found in the store along with floral tape. Combining the greenery and the charger loosely in the store looked interesting.

A cute project can be simple. I often remind myself that I do not need to labor over every project for it to be a success.

We all have those moments when we don’t think we have done enough. I am here to tell you to stop it. Create what you love and if you don’t love it, you can try again. The joy comes from the process.

I took my project home and cut the stems of the greenery to accommodate the size of the charger. Floral tape was used to hold the greenery together once I arranged it the way I liked.

I created a base of hot glue and laid the greenery on top and then covered it with more hot glue to hold it in place.

My local store did not have any ribbon, but my Christmas tree did! I used a piece of wired ribbon from my tree to create a double bow. The bow was placed into the hot glue on top of the greenery. Apply pressure for a few minutes until the glue has dried.

Honestly, the piece was more than complete after this, but I purchased one more item that I thought could add depth to the piece. The peel and stick circles, often used to level furniture, worked out great. You could place the circles on a charger and paint the entire piece, if you wanted to take it to the next level. I think the circles worked with this piece as they were.

You can also attach a vinyl decal in the middle that says welcome, a number for an address, or an initial. Those are suggestions to take your craft to the next level.

You can find a video on my Facebook page showing the process for this craft. Email orangeyoubold@gmail.com with your creations. Orange You Bold…yes I am.