Hit and run in Lake Charles remains under investigation

On December 13, 2021, at 9:51 am Lake Charles Police were called to a wreck near I-10 east bound where it exits at Belden Street.

The ongoing investigation has determined that a 1993 GMC truck was traveling east on I-10 approaching the Belden Street exit. For unknown reasons, a vehicle traveling east behind the GMC struck the GMC causing the driver of the GMC to lose control of the vehicle as he was exiting the interstate. The GMC left the roadway, striking a fence and then a dirt pile, near the intersection of Belden and Prater Streets. The driver of the GMC has been in the hospital since this incident occurred and the wreck is being investigated as a hit and run.

The suspect vehicle is a newer model Dodge truck, white and black in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Lt. Sammy Kingsley, at the Lake Charles Police Department by calling 337-491-1311.