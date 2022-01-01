FAITH: Building a solid family foundation – Sharing

From our very first breath, it has been in the fabric of our nature to be selfish and self-centered. No one had to teach us to think about ourselves.

As toddlers and children, they may be playing with their toy and find interest in something else. As they move to enjoy another toy, they will lay and leave their toy. As they are playing with someone else’s toy they realize someone is playing with their toy. Without giving it another thought, the child makes a bee line to retrieve their toy without laying down someone else’s toy. As they are retrieving their toy, they have an attitude with it.

Sharing is not in us naturally.

We have to be taught to share.

We have to be taught to use, occupy, or enjoy something jointly with another or others.

The toughest lesson for us to learn may be the part of sharing that entails giving. To give of something to another or others can be truly challenging at times as we grow.

During Christmas, are we more focused on receiving than giving? Sure, we give to others. We do the White Elephant, Angel Tree, Toys for Tots and give to other agencies collecting toys for children. We exchange gifts within our family.

But are the focuses of our emotions focused on receiving than giving? Have we written in our Christmas Constitution that it is required to give gifts so we could receive gifts? How would we feel if we received nothing at all?

After serving a career in the military, I’ve spent several holidays away from family and not receiving anything on the holiday or birthday. What I have come to value and embrace is family. Sharing time with those who are an essential part of the fabric of my lineage.

For God so loved the world that He gave? God gave, knowing that there would be those who would not receive His gift. God gave knowing that there will be those who would not value His gift. God understood that there will be those who will not embrace His gift, but He gave anyway.

Why? Because He exhibits what He wants all families to do.

Give Love, because of Love, for Love’s sake.

If we truly do an honest assessment, most of us would say that the gift we give does not carry the accurate value of our love for the person we’re giving to. God shared the best He had, that which is truly priceless. God shared a part of himself.

For the next 365 days, let’s share the biggest part of us, Love!!!

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.