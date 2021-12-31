Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Check https://www.orangeleader.com/calendar/ for other upcoming events.

Jan. 1

OCTX Unity Fest

Join us, January 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the downtown Orange Riverfront Boardwalk as we kick off 2022 declaring UNITY & BLESSING over our City, County and Region.

There will be Churches from Orange County leading Worship as well as Pastors and Leaders coming together to pray and share an encouraging word for the New Year.

Food trucks, vendors and more will be set up for the event.

Jan. 6

FOOD Board Meeting

The annual board meeting and dinner for the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, January 6, 5:30 p.m. at the depot at 1210 Green Ave. Spouses are invited to this special dinner and meeting. The newly elected president, Alicia Booker, will preside. As usual, there will be updates on Christmas season events that were held, as well as discussions on projects for the new year. All attending should respond to Rose Simar, Depot Manager.