Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.28-12.30.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 28 – December 30, 2021:

Kasey L. Kotara and Meagon L. Hanauer

Jhett B. Simmons and Ashton M. Sezer

David L. Derouen and Christine J. West

Gage P. Wallace and Shelby L. Bates

Blake C. Dugas and Brianna M. Davis

Tony C. Ezell and Barbara J. Collins

Steven C. Wittenburg and Makenzie N. Hearn

Joel C. Tapdasan and Gladies Stockton

Colby E. Keen and Sarah L. Wright

Sheridan J. Peschel and Christie J. McCloud

Matthew S. Mooney and Jenna L. Bensken

Kevin M. Stonerock and Cassie L. Kays

Katrina L. Miller and Michelle R. Lavan

Patrick H. McDonald and Katelin H. Marks