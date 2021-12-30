Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.28-12.30.21
Published 5:08 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 28 – December 30, 2021:
Kasey L. Kotara and Meagon L. Hanauer
Jhett B. Simmons and Ashton M. Sezer
David L. Derouen and Christine J. West
Gage P. Wallace and Shelby L. Bates
Blake C. Dugas and Brianna M. Davis
Tony C. Ezell and Barbara J. Collins
Steven C. Wittenburg and Makenzie N. Hearn
Joel C. Tapdasan and Gladies Stockton
Colby E. Keen and Sarah L. Wright
Sheridan J. Peschel and Christie J. McCloud
Matthew S. Mooney and Jenna L. Bensken
Kevin M. Stonerock and Cassie L. Kays
Katrina L. Miller and Michelle R. Lavan
Patrick H. McDonald and Katelin H. Marks