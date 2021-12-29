Craft Beer Fest 2022 set for Jan. 29

Beaumont, Texas – Craft Beer Fest at 5 Under Golf will be held 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 at 5945 College Street in Beaumont.

Craft Beer Fest is a free admission and family friendly event featuring local and national craft beers.

Brewery Lineup: TBA

Live music acts performed by Auf Gehts, Kaiser Brothers and Bill & Anne Rose.

Schedule:

Kaiser Brothers: 12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Auf Gehts: (3 one-hour sets) 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m., 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Bill & Anne Rose: (playing between Auf Gehts sets) 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Castillo Family Farm will be in attendance with their exotic animal petting zoo.

Washer and cornhole tournaments will begin at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Giveaways to guests in attendance will be given every hour.