State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Lake Charles

The preliminary investigation revealed shortly after 9:45 p.m. on December 27, 2021, Lake Charles Police Officers (LCPD) responded to a report of a subject with a handgun in the 1000 block of Mill Street in Lake Charles. Upon arrival officers learned the subject, later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Thomas of Lake Charles, fired several shots towards a residence then fled on foot. Later that night, Thomas returned to the same residence and fired multiple shots striking one of the occupants in the foot.

Officers located Thomas at another residence in the 2000 block of Cline Street in Lake Charles shortly after 3:00 a.m. this morning. LCPD gave verbal commands for Thomas to surrender. Thomas fired multiple shots at LCPD officers from inside the residence. During negotiations, Thomas exited the residence through the front door armed with a handgun and wearing body armor. Officers attempted to negotiate face-to-face with him before he retreated back into the residence. Thomas then fired at officers while standing in the front doorway. Officers discharged their duty weapons striking Thomas. Thomas was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for the officer-involved shooting. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Calcasieu Parish