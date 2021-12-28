State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Calcasieu Parish

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Lake Charles – This morning, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving their officers.

One subject is deceased at the scene. No one else was injured during this incident. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensics Investigation Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

