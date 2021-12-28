Comedian Nephew Tommy to perform at the Julie Rogers Theatre

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nephew Tommy and Friends will perform at the Julie Rogers Theatre on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start out at $45.

Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles has built a career that encompasses radio, television, film, and more. Thomas’ role as co-host of the nationally syndicated Steve Harvey Morning Show puts him in front of a live radio audience of more than 8 million listeners daily. As Nephew Tommy, he provides a key role in the morning show, perhaps best known for his prank calls, and lighting it up with his own cast of colorful characters.

Thomas also has a loyal following as a stand-up comedian and has earned a reputation for wowing crowds. For three years, he served as the exclusive opening act on the Luther Vandross tour. Served as the exclusive Mainstage host for the Essence Festival in New Orleans for 7 years 2009 – 2016, which draws over 250,000 fans and features acts such as Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Usher, and Kanye West. In 2017 Thomas hosted the Time To Laugh event at Bishop T.D. Jakes Megafest. In October 2010, Thomas recorded his one-hour special at the famed Motor City Casino in Detroit. He continues to keep the crowds laughing as he tours nationally to sold-out crowds across the country.

He’s a talented thespian who studied theatre at Texas A&M University, has worked in over a dozen stage plays and, studied with the Royal Shakespeare Company of London. A number of films are on his resume, including 2011’s “N-Secure” and “The Heart Specialist” with Zoe Saldana; David Talbert’s “Baggage Claim;” “Think Like A Man” in 2012, in October of 2016 he makes a cameo appearance in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Halloween.” In 2018 Thomas served as the host for the Oprah Winfrey Network’s hit dating show “Ready to Love,” produced by one of Hollywood’s blockbuster hit makers, Will Packer. In 2019 Thomas returns as the host of “Ready To Love.”

In 2011 and 2013 Thomas traveled to over a dozen military bases in the Middle East with the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff USO Holiday Tour, where he shared his humor, insight, and wisdom to thousands of military men and women. This interaction with soldiers, both stateside and around the world, inspired Thomas to establish “Miles of Giving” a non-profit foundation created for the purpose of assisting wounded veterans.

Whether on the stage, big screen, television, or radio, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles continues to demonstrate his remarkable talent to the delight of audiences worldwide.