And Now You Know: Orange in May 1905: Suits on Sale, New City Scavenger, Medical Advice; What a Paper it Was!

The afternoon edition of The Orange Daily Tribune May 15, 1905 was unbelievably varied in reporting what was going on in Orange.

The Palace Market located on the corner of Fifth Street and Green Avenue had been purchased by L.C. Meinke who had formerly been in the “butcher business.” The former owner of the Palace Market was G.L. Faubion. Faubion planned to stay in Orange but would be “finding a different pursuit.”

The prior Monday afternoon the Orange City Council had conducted a special called session. One item of business was to hear and approve the report of City Auditor R.H. Bruce.

Another item was discussion of the city needing to obtain 10 feet of Right of Way from Mrs. Finch and R.E. Russell for the purpose of widening Elm Street.

In addition, applications had been received from three men regarding the appointment of a new City Scavenger. Applications had been received from J.D. Middleton, J.T. House and J.P. Swain. A motion was made for the Scavenger to be appointed by ballot. After the ballot was taken, Swain was appointed to the position. Swain posted a $500 bond, then purchased the Scavenger outfit that was being used by the current Scavenger, J.D. Middleton. Swain also had to pay the city a fee of $25 per month for the privilege of serving as Scavenger.

Local jeweler, Joe Lucas, advertised that he carried watches such as those with Pattick-Patel and American Waltham movements that sold between $1 and $100.

Weil and Bernheim was selling suits of Spanish linen for $3.50 “as long as they last.” The suits normally sold for $5 and $6 each.

The Tribune reported that continuous rain had hampered farmers in Orange County throughout the spring.

“Orange is fortunately located and has fewer calamities than almost any other spot on the globe, for all of which we should be daily thankful.”

“With the number of baseball enthusiasts that we have in and around the city, there is no reason why Orange should not have some good games during this season. She has a good amateur team and if a proper equipped park could be secured the games could be made both profitable and interesting,” wrote the Tribune.

The Port Vernon Oil Company burned a test kiln of brick that proved highly satisfactory. The plant was equipped with modern equipment and planned to do a startup June 1.

Drs. J.C and H.E. Sistrunk moved their offices from the Gate City Drug Store to R.B. Goree’s Drug Store.

The Holland Hotel advertised that the hotel had 100 rooms, 60 of which had private baths, and every room had hot water. The rates were $2.50 to $3.50 per day. Special rates could be obtained by application for weekly or monthly rates.

“A little medical advice:” “Ordinary sour buttermilk is a better food than was ever bottled up or boxed up by the chemist or doctor. Many a farmer drives miles to see a doctor to get a bottle of pepsin, cod liver oil, or beef extract when at the same time he is feeding his calves good nutritious buttermilk, a thousand times better than what the doctor is giving him.”

The Tyler Commercial College in Tyler was offering courses in Bookkeeping, Shorthand, Telegraphy, and Typing. “You are in a business age, why try to go through it without a business training? Prepare yourself for the business world.”

Tribune readers were told they could “Callup No.74” when they knew or heard of an item that would be of interest to a single reader of the Tribune.

“Reporter Burns can be reached after 6 o’clock in the evening or on Sunday by calling No.60, the old phone or No. 248 on the new phone.

He will heartedly appreciate any information you give him.

“And now you know.”