Classic holiday films families can enjoy together

The holiday season is steeped in tradition. Few traditions may elicit more collective belly laughs than holiday movie night, a tradition in millions of households across the globe. Families can consider these classic holiday films as they plan family movie night this holiday season.

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947): This classic is centered around a man named “Kris Kringle” (Edmund Gwenn) who claims to be the real Santa Claus after a successful stint as a department store Santa in midtown Manhattan. A trial to determine if Mr. Kringle is telling the truth soon follows. This version of the tale has earned a 96 percent rating on the popular film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“A Christmas Story” (1983): Though it airs all day long on Christmas on the cable television network TBS, families can get a head-start on that marathon and watch the film uninterrupted whenever they choose. Families can laugh together as 9-year-old Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) hopes to unwrap his official Red Ryder BB gun on Christmas morning. The film, which boasts an 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, includes a memorable performance by Darren McGavin, who plays Ralphie’s father.

“Babes In Toyland” (1934): Also known as “March of the Wooden Soldiers,” this nearly century-old classic stars the legendary comedy duo Laurel and Hardy as two helpful tenants living in Mother Peep’s shoe in Toyland.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1967): An animated version of the Dr. Seuss classic, this film has entertained scores of children since it was first released more than 50 years ago.

“Holiday Inn” (1942): Hollywood legends Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire star in this classic that is perhaps most remembered for introducing the Irving Berlin class “White Christmas” to the masses. The film boasts a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has something for fans of song, dance and romance.

“Arthur Christmas” (2011): Not all Christmas films date back to the 20th century. This animated tale tells the story of Arthur (voiced by James McAvoy), Santa’s youngest son who is thrust into the Christmas Eve business of delivering presents when his father fails to deliver a present to one child out of the hundreds of millions of kids on his list.

“A Christmas Carol” (1951): Many holiday season celebrants cannot imagine letting a season go by without watching at least one adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. The 1951 version is widely considered the most faithful to Dickens’ 1843 novella that recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Alastair Sim stars as Scrooge, and many consider his performance the best of any actor to take a turn as the notorious 19th century miser.