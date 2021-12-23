Lester Earl Hutson, 82, of Hull, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home in Hull. He was born on October 1, 1939, in Hartburg, Texas, to the late Grover Lester and Essie Matthews Hutson. He was retired from Orange County Drainage District, where he worked as a welder for thirty years.

On August 25, 1972, Lester married the love of his life, Justine. They spent the next forty-nine years dedicated to each other while raising their beautiful family. They dedicated their lives to the Lord. Lester was a member of New Life United Pentecostal Church.

Lester pursued many interests, some of which included his love for fishing, duck hunting, working outside, and reading old Westerns. In his younger days, he enjoyed having a vegetable garden, and could often be found working in it. Lester was a man of few words, but when he spoke everyone listened. He enjoyed the simple things in life. Lester worked hard to ensure his family had the best life possible.

Lester was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers Douglas, Rex, Glen, W.H., and James Hutson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife Justine of Hull, Texas; his daughters Justina Shipman and husband Kasey of Hull, Texas, Ramona Huerta of Mauriceville, Texas, Vera Scholz and husband Jeffrey of Houston; his grandsons John and Thomas Lewis, and Kaden Shipman; his great-grandson Logan Lewis; his siblings Velda Knight of Hartburg, Texas, Betty Storms of Starks, Louisiana, Ann Light and husband Mickey of Buna, Texas, Frank Hutson of Hartburg, Texas; his brother-in-law who he raised like his son Dallas Elmore; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Bubba Hart, Jon Ferguson, John Lewis, Thomas Lewis, Kasey Shipman and Jeffrey Scholz. Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm in the sanctuary of New Life United Pentecostal Church, 2510 Jefferson Drive, Liberty, Texas 77575. A funeral service for Lester will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Aaron Delaughter officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Moss Hill Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com