Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.20-12.22.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 20- December 22, 2021:

Cody M. Williams and Chelsea L. Dugas

Bay W. Quebodeaux and Keely S. Vela

Rodric L. Wallace and Youlanda R.R. Bias

Sidney M. Burge, Jr. and Crystal A. Dunigan

Aaron P. Berlinger and Crystal L. Barlow

Jude C. Layne and Megan E. Romero

Shawn A. Brooks and Tabitha M. Holste

Smyly T. Blakeney and Diana Tally

Donald W. Busby and Kristina L. Ford