Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.20-12.22.21
Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 20- December 22, 2021:
Cody M. Williams and Chelsea L. Dugas
Bay W. Quebodeaux and Keely S. Vela
Rodric L. Wallace and Youlanda R.R. Bias
Sidney M. Burge, Jr. and Crystal A. Dunigan
Aaron P. Berlinger and Crystal L. Barlow
Jude C. Layne and Megan E. Romero
Shawn A. Brooks and Tabitha M. Holste
Smyly T. Blakeney and Diana Tally
Donald W. Busby and Kristina L. Ford