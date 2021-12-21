Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.13-12.17.21
Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 13 – December 17, 2021:
Bryceson P. Davis and Savannah N. Settle
Joshua C. Orebo and Raven M. Daugherty
Dustin C. Billiot and Madison P. Rodney
Dawson D. Greene and Maeve K. Luce
Matthew L. Lafleur and Denisha G. Keszeg
William H. Manuel, II and Jessica Lopez
Freddy C. Tohill and Stephanie A. Mooneyham
Dylan K. McGlothin and Sarah M. Coffey
Spencer Wallace, III and Ebony N. Mitchell
Ronald J. Bauer, Jr. and Ana E. Reyes Maawad
Ryan T. Hebert and Summer B. Jackson
Jess M. Garcia and Adrian N. Mellott
James A. Morgan and Alyssa N. Dunigan