Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.13-12.17.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 13 – December 17, 2021:

Bryceson P. Davis and Savannah N. Settle

Joshua C. Orebo and Raven M. Daugherty

Dustin C. Billiot and Madison P. Rodney

Dawson D. Greene and Maeve K. Luce

Matthew L. Lafleur and Denisha G. Keszeg

William H. Manuel, II and Jessica Lopez

Freddy C. Tohill and Stephanie A. Mooneyham

Dylan K. McGlothin and Sarah M. Coffey

Spencer Wallace, III and Ebony N. Mitchell

Ronald J. Bauer, Jr. and Ana E. Reyes Maawad

Ryan T. Hebert and Summer B. Jackson

Jess M. Garcia and Adrian N. Mellott

James A. Morgan and Alyssa N. Dunigan