FAITH: Get your heart and life ready

‘Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and the sea was no more. And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” ‘ Revelation 21:1-4

Behold! What a great word to use in both spoken and written language. This word is both a verb and an interjection. The Book of Revelation is full of beholds. Let’s look at several of these behold passages both in Revelation and elsewhere:

“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me.” Revelation 3:20

And one of the elders said to me, “Weep no more; behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.” Revelation 5:5

“Behold, I am coming like a thief! Blessed is the one who stays awake, keeping his garments on, that he may not go about naked and be seen exposed!” Revelation 16:15

“Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God!” Revelation 21:3

“Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” Isaiah 43:19

And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2:10-11

The next day he saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! John 1:29

And he who was seated on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.” Also he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.” Revelation 21:5

I am enamored and drawn to the statements, behold, the place God now dwells, it is not with humanity, and behold, God will now make ALL things NEW! The verb and interjection usage of behold is important for us to understand both what it is we are meant to see and action we are meant to understand, but more importantly, the heavenly and eternal realms proclaiming God is the center of all things and is ruler of all things and will have the final victory!

One day there will no longer be the physical separation between God and his people. Just as He did when He sent Christ into the world to become one of us, God will some day come down to us for the last time. This last time will do away with all the things in life which bring tears, grief, sickness, pain, violence, and death. When He makes all things new, this will be both the end and the beginning!

And he said to me, “It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. To the thirsty I will give from the spring of the water of life without payment. The one who conquers will have this heritage, and I will be his God and he will be my son. But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” Revelation 21:6-8

Get your heart and life ready, Get Ready! Jesus is coming Soon!

You are Valued and Loved, Pastor B

Rev. Brad McKenzie is Lead Pastor at Orange First Church of the Nazarene, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange.